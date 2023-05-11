VEGOILS-Palm oil falls for third day, set for weekly decline

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures inched down on Friday, setting it on course for a weekly fall as it tracked losses in rival Dalian and further weighed by rising supply concerns.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 23 ringgit, or 0.64%, to 3,580 ringgit ($807.22) a tonne during early trade.

It fell for a third consecutive session to its lowest since May 5.

For the week, the contract has declined 0.58% so far.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Traders are anticipating production in Malaysia and Indonesia to rise in May, after Malaysia suffered a 7% monthly output decline in April.

* Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 2.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were 0.02%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may bounce to 3,707 ringgit per tonne as it has stabilized around a support of 3,563 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Most Asian share markets were subdued on Friday and the dollar held onto its gains from safe-haven flows, after soft economic data from U.S. and China magnified concerns of a global slowdown, although Japanese stocks outperformed. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK GDP Est 3M/3M March

0600 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY March

0600 UK GDP Prelim QQ, YY Q1

0600 UK Manufacturing Output MM March

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY April

1230 US Import Prices YY April

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim May

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

