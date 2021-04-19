VEGOILS-Palm oil falls for second straight day tracking rival soyoil

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, tracking weaker rival soyoil, in cautious trading ahead of April 1-20 export data.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 19 ringgit, or 0.51%, to 3,691 ringgit ($896.53) a tonne during early trade.

Investors are awaiting cargo surveyors to release export data later in the day, and are expecting shipments during April 1-20 to maintain the 13%-15% monthly rise logged during the first half of the month.

However, a worsening coronavirus outbreak in India, the world's largest edible oil buyer, has hurt optimism for a sustained rise in demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* European Union palm oil imports in the 2020/21 season were at 4.23 million tonnes versus 4.55 million a year ago, data published by the European Commission showed on Monday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 were down 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 declined 0.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil contract has found a support at 3,659 ringgit per tonne. It may hover above this level or bounce into the range of 3,761-3,844 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares rose on Tuesday, led by a stronger Chinese opening and shaking off the initial drag from tech-driven Wall Street losses, while the dollar stayed at multiweek lows against other major currencies. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices rose on Tuesday as a weaker U.S. dollar supported commodities and on expectations that crude inventories fell in the United States, the world's biggest oil user, though rising coronavirus cases in Asia capped gains. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng March

0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Feb

($1 = 4.1170 ringgit)

