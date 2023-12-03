VEGOILS-Palm oil falls for second session tracking weak rival oils

JAKARTA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight session on Monday, weighed down by weakness in rival vegetable oils and strength in the Malaysian ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 26 ringgit, or 0.67%, to 3,848 ringgit ($825.40) during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in November were estimated to be up between 2% and 11% from the previous month, data from surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.64%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 0.72%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.14%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, strengthened 0.28% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may retest support of 3,825 ringgit per metric ton, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Oil futures rose on Monday as geopolitical tension in the Middle East returned to focus, spurring concerns about supply from the region, but uncertainty over OPEC+ voluntary output cuts and global fuel demand growth clouded the sector's outlook. O/R

* Asian shares were mixed on Monday while gold spiked to all-time peaks above $2,100 at the start of a busy week for economic data that will test market wagers for early and aggressive rate cuts from major central banks next year. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

1500 US Factory Orders MM Oct

($1 = 4.6620 ringgit)

fcpo https://tmsnrt.rs/46JM1Ud

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((Bernadette.christina@Thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.