VEGOILS-Palm oil falls for second session, tracking rivals lower

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, ahead of a market holiday, on weaker rival edible and crude oil prices, although a weaker ringgit limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 52 ringgit, or 1.23% to 4,184 ringgit ($884.94) a metric ton in morning trade, as of 0230 GMT.

It fell 0.33% during overnight trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.88%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 1.68%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 decreased 0.85%.

* Soybean and corn futures fell amid plentiful supply, with the markets looking ahead to data on U.S. planting and grain stocks, due on Thursday, that could move prices.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday after a report that crude stockpiles in the U.S., the world's biggest oil user, surged and on signs that major producers were unlikely to change their output policy at a technical meeting next week. O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.23% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

MARKET NEWS

* Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods increased more than expected in February, while business spending on equipment showed tentative signs of recovery as the economy's growth prospects in the first quarter remained upbeat.

* Malaysia's financial markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Friday, March 29.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia CPI Feb

1000 Euro Zone Consumer Confidence Final March

1100 France Unemployment Class A Feb

1100 Brazil IGP-M Inflation Index March

1600 Russia Industrial Output Feb

2350 Japan Bank of Japan to release summary of

opinions from board members at its Mar.

18-19 policy meeting

-- Japan Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura

delivers speech, news conference

($1 = 4.7280 ringgit)

