VEGOILS-Palm oil falls for fourth straight day, MPOB data in focus

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures eased for a fourth straight session on Thursday, as traders shifted their focus to the upcoming palm oil board data after a highly-anticipated conference in Kuala Lumpur did not indicate a clear price trend.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 17 ringgit, or 0.41%, to 4,163 ringgit ($919.59) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Indonesia's biodiesel policy and the likely emergence of the El Nino weather pattern could further strain global inventories of palm oil, lifting prices later this year, leading industry officials and analysts said at a conference on Wednesday.

* Malaysian palm oil is expected to trade between 4,000 and 5,000 ringgit ($1,106) per tonne from now until August as Indonesia's ambitious biodiesel mandate will keep stocks tight in the first half of 2023, analyst Dorab Mistry said on Wednesday.

* Palm oil futures contract will trade at 3,350 ringgit by the end-year, pressured by lower gasoil prices, analyst James Fry said on Wednesday.

* Malaysian production in 2023 is likely to rise by 600,000 tonnes to 19 million tonnes, while Indonesian production is seen rising by 1.2 million tonnes to 47.7 million tonnes, analyst Thomas Mielke said on Wednesday.

* The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release its February supply and demand data on Friday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 also slipped 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 gained 0.25%.

* Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 4,153-4,225 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest the following direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares wobbled while the dollar was perched near a three-month top on Thursday after a spate of economic data overnight appeared to support Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish guidance on further interest rate increases. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 China PPI, CPI YY Feb

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 4.5270 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Eileen Soreng)

