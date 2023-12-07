VEGOILS-Palm oil falls for fifth straight day on weak rival oils, crude

Updates with midday prices, adds comment in paragrapgh 3

JAKARTA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended declines to a fifth straight session on Thursday to hit a six-week low, tracking weakness in rival edible oils and crude oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 37 ringgit, or 0.99%, to 3,682 ringgit ($787.43) by the midday break.

"We are still tracking external weakness on rival oils and crude, while waiting for new leads as local trader view November end stock as reducing," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.72%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 plunged 1.77. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.77%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Indonesia has allocated 13.41 million kilolitres of biodiesel for mandatory blending in 2024. The Southeast Asian country allocated 13.15 million kilolitres of biodiesel in 2023 after raising its mandatory palm oil blend in biodiesel in February from 30% to 35%.

Palm oil in the European vegetable oils market fell third day in a row on Wednesday, following lower Malaysian palm oil futures. Asking prices for palm oil were between unchanged and $17.50 a tonne lower.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may fall into a range of 3,630-3,640 ringgit per metric ton, as suggested by a retracement and a projection analysis, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.6760 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina and Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

