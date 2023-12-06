News & Insights

VEGOILS-Palm oil falls for fifth straight day on weak rival oils

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

December 06, 2023 — 09:50 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended declines to a fifth straight session on Thursday to hit a six-week low, tracking weakness in Dalian vegetable oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 77 ringgit, or 2.07%, to 3,642 ringgit ($779.70) in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 2.20%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 plunged 2.60. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.28%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may fall into a range of 3,630-3,640 ringgit per metric ton, as suggested by a retracement and a projection analysis, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices recouped some of their losses in early Asian trading but remained at the lowest levels since June, after falling in the previous session on high U.S. crude output and gasoline inventories. O/R

* Asian shares slipped in line with overnight Wall Street losses, while a sharp fall in oil prices to a five-month low promised to further reduce inflationary pressures and helped boost the global bond market. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0300 China Exports, Imports, Trade Balance Nov

0700 Germany Industrial Output MM, YY Oct

0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY Nov

0745 France Reserve Assets Total Nov

1000 Euro Zone GDP Revised QQ, YY Q3

1330 US Initial Jobless Claim Weekly

1700 US Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial

accounts of the United States

($1 = 4.6710 ringgit)

fcpo https://tmsnrt.rs/46JM1Ud

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Rashmi Aich )

((Bernadette.christina@Thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
