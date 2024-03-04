VEGOILS-Palm oil falls amid lower rival oil prices

News & Insights

SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures traded lower on Tuesday tracking weakness in rival edible oils, although a muted ringgit limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 17 ringgit, or 0.43% to 3,921 ringgit ($829.84) a metric ton in morning trade.

It had fell 0.1% during overnight trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 decreased 0.16%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slid 0.69%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 lost 0.35%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.11% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

* China will spend 140.63 billion yuan on stockpiling grain, edible oils and other materials this year, up 8.1% from 2023, while also expanding oilseed crops production to enhance food security.

* Untimely rainfall and hailstorms have battered winter-sown crops, including rapeseed, in India.

* Lower-than-expected rapeseed production may force the world's biggest edible oil importer to continue expensive overseas purchases of palm oil, sunflower oil and soybean oil.

* LSEG Agriculture Research believes palm oil will decline towards the support levels of RM3,820-3,830 per ton this week, with resistance at RM3,990-4,000 per ton.

* Palm oil may drop into a range of 3,886-3,912 ringgit per ton, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Chinese stocks stumbled, dragging Asian peers with them, as investors showed their disappointment at Beijing's plans to support the economy as its week-long annual session of parliament, the National People's Congress, got underway.MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices fell for a second day as pledges by China, the world's biggest crude importer, to transform its economy amid stuttering growth since the COVID pandemic failed to impress investors concerned about slower consumption. O/R

* Malaysia's commodity exchange is set to launch a soy oil futures contract on March 18 to help arbitrage between soybean and palm oil contracts.

