VEGOILS-Palm oil falls 2% ahead of key data, logs second weekly climb

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell 2% on Friday as traders awaited key palm oil board data, although the market is on course for a second weekly gain.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 78 ringgit, or 1.99%, to 3,833 ringgit ($821.47) a metric.

For the week, palm gained 1.16%.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release June supply-and-demand data on Monday.

A Reuters' survey on Wednesday forecast end-June inventories to rise 10.5% from the month before to 1.86 million metric tons due to slow exports and nearly flat output.

But traders are concerned about a sharper decline in production, which may squeeze inventory levels.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 1.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 ticked higher after a 3.5% overnight slump.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, forecast that the peak of the El Niño weather phenomenon, which brings prolonged hot and dry weather, will hit the country at the beginning of 2024.

($1 = 4.6660 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/46vd8DI

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Janane Venkatraman)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.