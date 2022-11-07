VEGOILS-Palm oil falls 1.6% on Chinese demand concerns

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slid more than 1% on Tuesday, falling for the first time in three sessions, on concerns over twepid demand in key consumer China amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The benchmark palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 72 ringgit, or 1.6%, to 4,361 ringgit ($920.24) a tonne in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The global outlook for palm oil remains uncertain, with strict pandemic policies in major importer China weighing on demand, while high energy prices and a slowdown in output provide support, leading industry analysts said at a conference on Friday.

* China will persevere with its "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID-19 cases as soon as they emerge, health officials said on Saturday, adding that measures must be implemented more precisely and meet the needs of vulnerable people.

* China reported 7,691 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 7, of which 890 were symptomatic and 6,801 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

* Malaysia's benchmark palm oil contract is expected to trade between 3,500 ringgit and 4,500 ringgit per tonne until the end of next March, leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said.

* Palm oil may test a support at 4,311 ringgit a tonne, a break below could open the way towards 4,220 ringgit-4,264 ringgit range, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters analyst for commodities technicals.

* In related edible oils, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract lost 1.3%, while its palm oil contract gave up 0.4%.

MARKET NEWS

* Equity markets rose and the dollar slid on Monday as investors embraced the idea that China may ease COVID-19 restrictions and burnished hopes the U.S. economy is slowing enough to allow the Federal Reserve to ease its aggressive hiking of interest rates. [MKTS/GLOB]

