VEGOILS-Palm oil falls 1% as market expects higher stocks, output

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, pressured by expectations of rising production and stocks ahead of official data.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 41 ringgit, or 1.01%, to 4,008 ringgit ($973.76) a tonne by the midday break.

"Market continued to remain volatile despite the firmer close in competing vegetable oils," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

"Worries about June demand and the perceived build up in end-stocks capped the market today," he said.

Malaysia's end-May palm oil stockpiles likely expanded 6.3% on-month to 1.64 million tonnes, while production is seen rising 3.4% to 1.58 million tonnes, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

Investors are now awaiting the Malaysian Palm Oil Board's May supply and demand data, and cargo surveyors' June 1-10 export data, both due on Thursday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 slipped 1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 0.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.7%, after rising 1.9% in the previous session.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 4,132 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 4,282 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.1160 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Devika Syamnath)

