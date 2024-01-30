VEGOILS-Palm oil extends losses to third session on weaker rival oils

Singapore, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday tracking weaker rival edible oils, although a muted ringgit and strong economic growth forecast for top importer India capped losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 6 ringgit, or 0.16% to 3,836 ringgit ($811.34) a metric ton in morning trade.

It had gained 0.16% during overnight trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.9%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 1.83%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 fell 0.59%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Growth in top-palm importer India is projected to "remain strong at 6.5% in both 2024 and 2025" amid resilience in domestic demand, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.04% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Palm oil may test resistance at 3,872 ringgit per metric ton, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Data on Tuesday showed U.S. job openings unexpectedly increased in December and data for the prior month was revised higher, pointing to a still-resilient labour market that is likely to give the Fed room to keep rates higher for longer.MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices edged off in early Asian trading on continued bearish fundamentals, following gains in the previous session amid an escalating conflict in the Middle East.O/R

* Malaysia's financial markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Friday, Feb. 2.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Jan

0700 UK Nationwide house price MM, YY Jan

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY Jan

0745 France Producer Prices YY Dec

0855 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA Jan

1300 Germany CPI, HICP Prelim YY Jan

1900 US Federal Open Market Committee announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement

($1 = 4.7280 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3SipGIn

(Reporting by Cassandra Yap; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((cassandra.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.