VEGOILS-Palm oil extends losses on slowing Chinese consumption

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures lost ground on Wednesday, with restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic reducing demand in China, one of the world's top importers of the tropical product.
* The global outlook for palm oil remains uncertain, with strict pandemic policies in major importer China weighing on demand, while high energy prices and a slowdown in output provide support, leading industry analysts said at a conference on Friday.
* Nearly three years into the pandemic, China is sticking with a strict COVID-19 containment policy that has caused mounting economic damage and widespread frustration, while keeping its borders shut for most international travel.
* Palm oil may break a support at 4,368 ringgit a tonne, and fall into 4,264-4,311 ringgit range, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters analyst for commodities technicals.
* U.S. stocks gyrated to a higher close on Tuesday, and Treasury yields edged lower as Americans went to the polls and market participants bided their time waiting to see whether Capitol Hill is in for a power shift. [MKTS/GLOB]
