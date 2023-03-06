VEGOILS-Palm oil extends losses as weaker rival oils weigh

SINGAPORE, March 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures inched lower on Tuesday, extending losses to a second straight session, as weaker rival vegetable oils weighed on prices, although losses were capped by stronger curde oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 7 ringgit, or 0.16%, to 4,276 ringgit ($956.17) in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.91%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.84%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.12%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices edged up after industry executives flagged concerns about limited spare capacity in the market and uncertainty over Russian supplies while demand from top crude importer China is recovering. O/R

* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* India's palm oil imports could jump 16% in 2022/23 to a four-year high of 9.17 million tonnes, as consumption is set to jump after two years of contraction due to COVID-led lockdowns, a senior industry official told Reuters on Tuesday.

* India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, is considering raising its import duty on palm oil to help support local farmers reeling from a crash in domestic rapeseed prices, government and industry officials said on Monday.

* The European Union's deforestation law is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on demand for Southeast Asian palm oil as the surplus is shrinking amid rising consumption from developing countries, a leading industry analyst said on Monday.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may test a support of 4,225 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could trigger a drop into 4,153-4,197 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian financial markets were little changed as investors awaited congressional testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell due to start later in the day for clues on the central bank's next move on interest rates. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0300 China Exports, Imports YY Feb

0300 China Trade Balance Feb

0330 Australia RBA Cash Rate March

0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY Feb

0745 France Reserve Assets Total Feb

0800 Germany Industrial Orders MM Jan

0800 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA Jan

0800 Germany Consumer Goods SA Jan

($1 = 4.4720 ringgit)

