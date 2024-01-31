VEGOILS-Palm oil extends losses amid weaker rival oils, soft Chinese data; up 2% in Jan

Updates closing prices, adds details

Singapore, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures declined for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, amid weaker rival oils and lacklustre Chinese economic data, but the contract still logged a monthly gain.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 47 ringgit, or 1.22%, to 3,795 ringgit ($802.83) a metric ton at closing.

For the month, the contract rebounded 1.99%, after falling 4.47% in December.

On the day, palm is tracking lower economic data from China and weakness in competing oils, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

China's manufacturing activity in January contracted for the fourth straight month, an official factory survey showed.

A liquidation order on property giant China Evergrande Group 3333.HK from a Hong Kong court on Monday dealt a fresh blow to the country's fragile property market, casting a shadow on China's demand outlook.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 dropped 1.29%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 plunged 2.59%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1.52%.

"Soybean and corn prices remain under pressure after the supply outlook brightened further recently," Commerzbank said in a note.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The soft Chinese data also weighed on Brent crude oil prices. Weaker crude prices make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products fell 9.4% to 1,227,101 tons in January, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said. Another independent cargo surveyor, Intertek Testing Services, estimated exports fell 6.7% to 1,286,509 tons this month.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.09% against the U.S. dollar, which got a boost from bets that the Federal Reserve would not slash interest rates earlier than expected due to resilient economic data. FRX/ ($1 = 4.7270 ringgit)

(Reporting by Cassandra Yap; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Janane Venkatraman and Savio D'Souza)

