VEGOILS-Palm oil extends gains on higher oil prices

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Tuesday amid higher crude oil prices, although a stronger ringgit capped gains.
The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 14 ringgit, or 0.33% to 4,261 ringgit ($903.33) a metric ton in morning trade, as of 0234 GMT.
It had gained 0.64% during overnight trade.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.38%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was up 0.34%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 dipped 0.14%.
* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
* Oil prices were on track to gain for a second straight day, after settling up more than a dollar on expectations of tighter supply driven by Russian production cuts and attacks on Russian refineries. O/R
* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.
* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, strengthened 0.13% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.
* Palm oil may continue to rise towards the resistance levels of RM4,400-4,420 per ton this week, with supports at RM3,980-4,000 per ton, LSEG Agriculture Research said in its weekly report published on Monday.
* Palm oil may revisit its March 21 high of 4,314 ringgit per ton, as its strong gain on Monday suggests a continuation of the uptrend, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C
MARKET NEWS
* Asian equities climbed but could not break this month's highs as mixed messages from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers left doubts hanging over the timing of rate cuts. MKTS/GLOB
($1 = 4.7170 ringgit)
(Reporting by Cassandra Yap; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
