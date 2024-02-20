VEGOILS-Palm oil extends gains in line with rival oils; weaker exports weigh

By Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second session on Tuesday, tracking rival vegetable oils higher, but concerns over weak exports capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.39% to 3,880 ringgit ($810.19) by the midday break, extending a gain of 1.47% on Monday.

Palm rose as much as 0.83% earlier in the session before trimming back some gains.

"Palm futures traded higher at the opening drawing support from large gains in related vegetable oil futures - soybean oil and palm olein on the Dalian market," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Palm Oil Analytics.

Soyoil contract at Dalian Commodity Exchange DBYv1 rose 1.28%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 rose 1.41%, both were trading at their best levels since Jan. 30. On the Chicago Board of Trade, soyoil BOc2 was 0.61% higher.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

However, the benchmark contract was under pressure as "fundamentals remain mixed between lower production and weaker exports," Varqa added.

Cargo surveyors are expected to release their Feb. 1-20 Malaysian palm oil product exports data later in the day.

Exports in the first 15 days of the month were seen dropping between 4.31% and 17% from January, cargo surveyors reported.

Palm oil may break resistance at 3,891 ringgit per metric ton, and rise into the 3,925-3,967 ringgit range, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

($1 = 4.7890 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.