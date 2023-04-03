VEGOILS-Palm oil extends gains, hovers near two-week high

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures gained ground on Tuesday and remained within touching distance of a two-week peak reached in the previous session following a surge in crude prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 26 ringgit, or 0.67%, to 3,910 ringgit ($887.22) a tonne during early trade.

The contract jumped 3.3% on Monday, tracking a spike in crude prices after the OPEC+ group jolted markets with plans to cut more production.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil prices steadied after OPEC+ plans to cut more production jolted markets the previous day, with investors' attention shifting to demand trends and the impact of higher prices on the global economy. O/R

* Stronger crude futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March rose 24.7% to 1,411,707 tonnes from 1,131,939 tonnes shipped during February, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Monday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.9%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 1.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may gain further to 3,963 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a resistance at 3,853 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March rose 24.7% to 1,411,707 tonnes from 1,131,939 tonnes shipped during February, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Monday. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate April

1400 US Factory Orders MM Feb

($1 = 4.4070 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nJJOrl

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.