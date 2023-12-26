VEGOILS-Palm oil extends gains as stronger rival oils provide support

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second session on Wednesday, supported by strength in rival edible oils, although weaker crude oil prices and a stablising ringgit capped the gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 22 ringgit, or 0.58%, to 3,785 ringgit ($817.49) during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 ticked up 1.02%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 1.25%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.19%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday, trimming strong gains from the previous session as major shipping firms began returning to the Red Sea despite continued attacks and escalating tensions in the Middle East. O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* The ringgit MYR= rose 0.09% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currency.

*Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Dec. 1-25 were estimated to be down between 4% and 16% from the previous month, according to data from surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

* Malaysia maintained its January export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, according to a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website.

* Palm oil may bounce further towards a range of 3,813-3,819 ringgit per metric ton, driven by a wave e, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Global stocks crept higher on Tuesday and the dollar lingered near a five-month low as investors held fast to bets that cooling U.S. inflation will lead the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next year. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 4.6300 ringgit)

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

