VEGOILS-Palm oil extends gains ahead of Indonesia's export ban

JAKARTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains to a second session on Wednesday, tracking strength in rival vegetable oils, as investors assess the impact of top producer Indonesia's decision to curb exports of refined, bleached and deodorized palm olein.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 110 ringgit, or 1.72%, to 6,510 ringgit ($1,494.32) a tonne by midday.

Indonesia will ban exports of RBD palm olein from midnight on April 28 until prices of bulk cooking oil drop to 14,000 rupiah per litre, a senior minister said on Tuesday, while a document showed it was prepared to widen the ban if there are shortages.

With Indonesia's export ban, "global RBD palm olein demand could be diverting to Malaysia and more CPO could be seen processed in Malaysian refineries, giving an edge to the CPO prices," said Anilkumar Bagani research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Lower Malaysian palm oil export data limited gains as exports of palm oil products for April 1-25 fell 12.9% to 897,683 tonnes from the same period in March, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said.

"It is in contrast to the initial expectations of a stronger export due to the Indonesian palm oil DMO policy and the Ramadan festival in the Indian sub-continent and the Middle East," Bagani said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract gained 2.58%, while its palm oil contract jumped 3.61%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.32%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retest a resistance at 6,548 ringgit a tonne, a break could lead to a gain in the range of 6,686 ringgit to 6,797 ringgit, said Reuters analyst Wang Tao. [TECH/C]

($1 = 4.3565 ringgit)

