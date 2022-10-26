VEGOILS-Palm oil erases some earlier gains as rival oils ease

By Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ended the afternoon session lower on Wednesday as a rally in rival oils eased, while concern of sluggish exports remain amid high stock.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.48% to 4,107 ringgit ($871.60) per tonne by the end of the afternoon trade.

The contract climbed as much as 2.57% in the morning session.

"We're following external markets rather closely at the moment, so when Dalian, CBOT and crude oil take a breather, we'll follow to take profits," a trader in Kuala Lumpur said.

Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYv1 posted a 0.19% gain, while its palm oil contract DCPc1 edged 0.02% lower. Earlier in the day, the contracts rose by as much as 1.05% and 2.07%, respectively.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.68%.

Oil prices were broadly stable on Wednesday, moving in and out of negative territory after industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected, though supply concerns and a weaker dollar gave support. O/R

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

"Fundamentally we're looking at high stock level, better production and moderate exports," the trader added.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-25 fell 3.5%, compared with shipments on Sept. 1-25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday, while Societe Generale de Surveillance reported on Wednesday exports eased 0.6%.

Meanwhile, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said palm oil products exports in Oct. 1-25 rose 6.6%.

Palm oil may retest a support of 4,114 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards 4,001-4,071 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.7120 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

