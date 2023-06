VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher for second day on stronger rivals, dry weather

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 (REUTERS) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday for a second straight session, hitting a two-week high, tracking a rally in rival edible oils underpinned by concerns over dry weather conditions.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 34 ringgit, or 1%, to 3,450 ringgit ($746.91) a metric ton, its highest since May 30.

The contract earlier rose as much as 3.3% but retreated on profit taking.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expected to release a final rule on biofuel blending volume mandates for 2023-2025 by June 21, after seeking a one-week extension on a deadline for the rule, according to a court document on Tuesday.

"The EPA announcement and dry conditions in the U.S. Midwest are keeping the market nervous and many would rather cover their short positions before a major deterioration of crops," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 1.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 3.2%.

There's also a slowdown in Malaysia's June production due to hot and dry weather conditions, Paramalingam added.

Cargo surveyors are scheduled to release June 1-15 shipment data from Malaysia on Thursday.

Exports during June 1-10 had declined between 16.7% and 17.6%, according to Intertek Testing Services and Amspec Agri data published earlier this week.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was considering withdrawing from the Black Sea grain deal because the West had cheated Moscow by implementing none of the promises to get Russian agricultural goods to world markets.

