News & Insights

Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends flat as lower stocks offset slowing exports

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

December 12, 2023 — 05:46 am EST

Written by Rajendra Jadhav for Reuters ->

By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ended a volatile session flat on Tuesday, as a drop in inventories offset a slowdown in December exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closeddown 2 ringgit or 0.05%, at 3,739 ringgit ($798.59).

Countering the decline in exports, data from industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed stocks at the end of November fell for the first time in seven months as production slumped more than exports.

"The production drop in November was significant, and it's expected to decline even further in December," the dealer said.

Contrasting the weaker palm oil prices, rival soyoil futures BOc2 on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.61%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global market.

Weather forecasts show northern half of Brazil may still not be getting enough rain to offset drought conditions, which have delayed planting and threatened soybean crop.

Palm oil may break a resistance zone of 3,775-3,781 ringgit per ton, and rise into a range of 3,813-3,835 ringgit, Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

Indonesia will continue its mandatory 35% biodiesel blending in 2024 and has allocated 13.41 million kilolitres of biodiesel for next year, slightly higher than 13.15 million kilolitres in 2023. Palm oil is used as feedstock to make biodiesel.

($1 = 4.6820 ringgit)

Malaysia Palmoil Nov https://tmsnrt.rs/48wbzG3

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu and Varun H K)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.