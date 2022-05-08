Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil edges up, concerns over higher April stocks cap rise

Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

Malaysian palm oil futures ticked up on Monday after last week's tumble, but estimates of a rise in April inventories kept gains in check.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 36 ringgit, or 0.36%, to 6,436 ringgit ($1,471.09) a tonne during early trade.

Palm plunged 10% last week on the possibility of top producer Indonesia lifting a ban on exports.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of April likely rose for the first time in six months to 1.55 million tonnes as production and imports climbed, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

* The Malaysian Palm Oil Board and cargo surveyors are scheduled to release key supply and demand data on Tuesday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 0.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may end its fall in a support zone of 6,190-6,290 ringgit, and then test a resistance at 6,602 ringgit a tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian markets got off to a shaky start as U.S. stock futures fell on rate worries, while a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices slipped, along with stock markets in Asia, sparked by fears a global recession could dampen oil demand, with investors eying European Union talks on a Russian oil embargo that is expected to tighten global supplies. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Halifax House Prices MM April

0600 Germany Industrial Output MM March

0645 France Reserve Assets Total April

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls April

1230 US Unemployment Rate April

1230 US Average Earnings YY April

($1 = 4.3750 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/37qiw1c

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters

