VEGOILS-Palm oil edges up ahead of full month output estimates

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ticked up on Thursday in cautious trading ahead of full month output estimates.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 26 ringgit, or 0.67%, to 3,898 ringgit ($838.28) during early trade, up from its lowest closing level since Nov. 10 hit on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer and exporter, on Wednesday raised the crude palm oil (CPO) reference price for Dec. 1-Dec. 15 period at $795.14 per metric ton from the current $750.54 per ton, effectively increasing its export tax and levy.

* Malaysian palm oil planter FGV Holdings FGVH.KL on Wednesday logged a smaller third-quarter profit amid lower output and prices, and said it expects to submit a report to U.S. authorities next year as part of efforts to lift an import ban on its products.

* Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Thursday on weaker-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data, but investors maintained caution ahead of an OPEC+ meeting where production cuts are expected. O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* The ringgit MYR= fell 0.01% against the dollar, making the commodity less expensive for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.46%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 0.03%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.32%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retest a support of 3,840 ringgit per metric ton, a break below which could open the way towards 3,803 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Treasury yields fell on Wednesday while the dollar gained and MSCI's global stock index barely rose as U.S. Federal Reserve officials provided mixed messages on monetary policy while third-quarter data provided encouraging signs for the economy. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0745 France GDP QQ Final Q3

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY Nov

0745 France Producer Prices YY Oct

0855 Germany Unemployment Change, Rate SA Nov

1000 Euro Zone HICP Nov

1000 Euro Zone Unemployment Rate Oct

1200 India GDP Quarterly YY Q2

1330 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Oct

1330 US PCE Price Index Oct

1330 US Initial Jobless Claim weekly

($1 = 4.6500 ringgit)

