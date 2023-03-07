VEGOILS-Palm oil edges lower on weaker rival oil prices

By Matthew Chye

SINGAPORE, March 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Tuesday, extending losses to a second consecutive session, as weaker rival vegetable oils weighed on prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 54 ringgit, or 1.26%, to 4,229 ringgit ($945.24) by the midday break.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.11%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 1.25%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.15%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Physical prices are higher than the exchange traded values, as the physical market is experiencing supply tightness due to lower production at the moment, market sources said.

"We might see more exports coming from Malaysia due to Indonesia's Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) regulations, alongside higher levies and duties on palm exports," they added.

The Asian Palm Oil Alliance (APOP), a body of palm oil buyers, want producing countries to make sure they have stable export policies after changes last year caused volatility in the trading of the tropical oil, the head of the group said.

India's palm oil imports could jump 16% in 2022/23 to a four-year high of 9.17 million tonnes, as consumption is set to jump after two years of contraction due to COVID-led lockdowns, a senior industry official told Reuters on Tuesday.

India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, is considering raising its import duty on palm oil to help support local farmers reeling from a crash in domestic rapeseed prices, government and industry officials said on Monday.

The European Union's deforestation law is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on demand for Southeast Asian palm oil as the surplus is shrinking amid rising consumption from developing countries, a leading industry analyst said on Monday.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may test a support of 4,225 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could trigger a drop into 4,153-4,197 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4740 ringgit)

