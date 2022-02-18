VEGOILS-Palm oil edges higher on stronger rival oils and supply concerns

Update prices, add analyst comment

Jakarta, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Friday, supported by oil prices in the Dalian commodity exchange and tight supply, although lower crude oil prices limited gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.25%, to 5,576 ringgit ($1,333.01) a tonne, by the midday break.

"The upcoming B40 tests in Indonesia and the 20% domestic market obligation policy having a bullish impact in palm oil market in view of a export supply constraint from Indonesia," Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group told Reuters.

Improved export also supported prices, as cargo surveyors said Feb. 1-15 exports surged between 11% and 24% month-on-month, while a millers' association pegged a 0.46% uptick in production.

The contract's prices were also supported by Dalian's palm oil contract DCPcv1 that gained 2.45%, while its most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.66%. Meanwhile soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 slipped 0.34%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may test a resistance at 5,608 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 5,676 ringgit.TECH/C

($1 = 4.1830 ringgit)

