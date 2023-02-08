Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil edge lower on profit-taking, weaker rivals

Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

February 08, 2023 — 10:36 pm EST

Written by Matthew Chye for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped from a one-month high on Thursday as traders booked profits, with losses in rival edible oils on higher-than-expected U.S. supplies further weighing on palm.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 57 ringgit, or 1.43%, to 3,940 ringgit ($915.43) a tonne in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Palm futures are headed marginally lower from profit booking and positioning ahead of Malaysia Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data due tomorrow, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

* Malaysia's palm oil exports likely slumped 21.7% to 1.15 million tonnes due to slowing shipments to largest consumers India and China, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

* The MPOB and cargo surveyors are scheduled to release key supply and demand data on Friday.

* The U.S. Agriculture Department on Wednesday reported bigger-than-expected soybean supplies due to weaker domestic demand and lowered its forecast for Argentine soybean harvests.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.41%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.71%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gave up 0.72%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may drop to 3,888 ringgit per tonne, as a flat pattern from the Jan. 25 low of 3,721 ringgit may have completed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday, as a number of Federal Reserve speakers echoed Chair Jerome Powell in saying that interest rates are set to go higher, capping risk sentiment, while the dollar hovered near one-month highs. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany CPI Prelim YY Jan

0700 Germany HICP Prelim YY Jan

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

0945 - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks to

lawmakers about the central bank's decision to raise rates

to a 14-year high of 4% but also signal that its push to

quash inflation might be nearing its end

1500 - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck gives speech at

2023 energy dialogue

($1 = 4.3050 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3JTfcMZ

(Reporting by Matthew Chye; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Matthew.Chye@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +65 91552300))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.