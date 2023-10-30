VEGOILS-Palm oil eases, set for secondly monthly loss on dismal exports

By Ashley Fang

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, weighed by a decline in exports and concerns over demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 63 ringgit, or 1.7%, to 3,674 ringgit ($772.34) a metric ton in morning trade.

The contract has recorded losses of 2.4% so far in the month, heading for its second consecutive monthly loss.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Indonesia's August palm oil exports stood at 2.07 million metric tons, down 55% from the same month last year, association GAPKI said in a statement on Friday.

* China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly returned to contraction in October, an official factory survey showed on Tuesday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 2.9%.

* The U.S. soybean harvest continued to progress ahead of the average pace despite rains in the last week. Farmers had harvested 85% of their soybean crop by Sunday, matching the average analyst estimate and surpassing the five-year average of 78%.

* A quick harvest pace is likely to boost supplies of the oilseed and its products, including soyoil.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 fell 0.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, strengthened 0.1% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Palm oil may test a support of 3,681 ringgit per metric ton, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards the 3,596-3,643 ringgit range, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian equities eased on Tuesday, while the yen remained close to a two-week high as traders braced for the Bank of Japan's policy decision when it is likely to lift its inflation forecasts and ponder tweaks to its bond yield control. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Oct

0630 France GDP Preliminary QQ Q3

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY Oct

0745 France Producer Prices YY Sept

1000 EU HICP Flash YY Oct

1000 EU HICP-X F, E. A&T Flash MM, YY Oct

1000 EU GDP Flash Prelim YY, QQ Q3

1400 US Consumer Confidence Oct

U.S. Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day

meeting on interest rates (to Nov. 1)

($1 = 4.7570 ringgit)

