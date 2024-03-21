VEGOILS-Palm oil eases on soft rival oils, heads for weekly loss

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday amid lower edible and crude oil prices, with the market set for a weekly decline, although a weaker ringgit limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 21 ringgit, or 0.49% to 4,228 ringgit ($892.36) a metric ton in morning trade.

It had slid 0.19% during overnight trade.

The contract is set for a weekly loss of about 1%.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.88%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 0.86%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 lost 0.74%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices sank on the possibility of a nearing Gaza ceasefire, which could ease geopolitical concerns in the Middle East, at the same time a stronger U.S. dollar and faltering U.S. gasoline demand weighed on prices. O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.55% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Palm oil may retrace into the 4,190-4,212 ringgit range again, following its failure to break resistance at 4,326 ringgit per ton, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks were eyeing a weekly gain and the Nikkei charged to a fresh record high, riding on a rally from its global counterparts after a surprise rate cut from the Swiss National Bank had investors wagering who could be next. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 4.7380 ringgit)

