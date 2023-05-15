VEGOILS-Palm oil eases on fears of ballooning rival soyoil supplies

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures inched down on Monday, weighed by losses in rival soyoil after a U.S. government report pegged a record-high production, although a weaker ringgit capped losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 16 ringgit, or 0.44%, to 3,632 ringgit ($818.94) a tonne by the midday break.

U.S. soybean and corn supplies were expected to rise sharply in the coming year due to forecasts for a record harvest for both crops, the government said on Friday, raising the potential for further price declines for both commodities.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.8%, extending losses to a sixth consecutive session. The Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.9%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil futures fell as much as 2.9% during early trade but narrowed losses on bargain buying, traders said.

A weaker ringgit, palm's currency of trade, helped provide support. The ringgit MYR= fell 0.51% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

Investors are awaiting cargo surveyor data on May 1-15 export shipments due later in the day to determine further price direction.

Some of Malaysia's largest palm oil producers are not hiring workers from Bangladesh because of concerns over exploitative practices during recruitment, Reuters reported on Friday, raising worries over a labour shortage in the world's second-largest producer.

In largest buyer India, palm oil imports in April slumped 30% from a month earlier to hit a 14-month low, as the premium over rival soft oils prompted buyers to shift to sunflower oil and soyoil, a trade body said on Friday.

Palm oil still targets 3,707 ringgit per tonne, as it has stabilised around a support of 3,563 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Janane Venkatraman)

