News & Insights

Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil eases for third session, better exports limit losses

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

August 13, 2023 — 11:35 pm EDT

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday for a third straight session, tracking a decline in Dalian palm, although the outlook for rising exports put a floor below prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 10 ringgit, or 0.27%, to 3,707 ringgit ($804.65) per metric ton during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products could rise between 5.9% and 17.5% from Aug. 1-10, data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed on Thursday.

* China on Friday left its 2023/24 August corn and soybean output estimate unchanged despite flooding in the crops' key growing areas, but warned of an impact from heavy rain on peanut production.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.23%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.54%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.6%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares struggled on Monday ahead of China data that is likely to amplify the case for serious stimulus even as Beijing seems deaf to the calls, while rising Treasury yields lifted the dollar to a 2023 peak on the embattled yen. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices eased on Monday after seven straight weeks of gains supported by tightening supply on OPEC+ output cuts, as concerns about China's faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar weighed. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0630 India WPI Inflation YY July

($1 = 4.6070 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.