VEGOILS-Palm oil eases as China sticks to pandemic restrictions

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slid on Monday, giving up some of last week's strong gains, as leading buyer China denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy. The benchmark palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 19 ringgit, or 0.4%, to 4,348 ringgit a tonne in early trade. The contract climbed more than 9% last week. FUNDAMENTALS * China reported its highest number of new COVID-19 infections in six months on Sunday, a day after health officials said they were sticking with strict coronavirus curbs, likely disappointing recent investor hopes for an easing. * The global outlook for palm oil remains uncertain, with strict pandemic policies in major importer China weighing on demand, while high energy prices and a slowdown in output provide support, leading industry analysts said at an industry conference on Friday. * Malaysia's benchmark palm oil contract is expected to trade between 3,500-4,500 ringgit per tonne until the end of March next year, leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said. * Thomas Mielke, head of Hamburg-based analyst firm Oil World, said global palm oil output is seen rising by 2.9 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season, but noted output yield has been on a downtrend in recent years, which he said was "alarming". * Malaysia's palm oil inventories at end-October likely swelled to its highest in three and a half years as production improved while imports slumped, a Reuters survey showed on Friday. * Stockpiles were pegged to rise 9.3% from September to 2.53 million tonnes, its largest since April 2019, according to the median estimate of eight traders and analysts polled by Reuters. * Indonesia's palm oil and kernel oil production is expected to edge down to 51.3 million tonnes this year, from 51.6 million tonnes in 2021, an Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) executive told an industry conference on Friday. * In related edible oils, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.6%, while its palm oil contract gave up 1.4%. * Palm oil may retest a support at 4,264 ringgit a tonne, a break below which could open the way towards a 4,072-4,135-ringgit range, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters technicals analyst for commodities and energy. MARKET NEWS * U.S. stock futures slipped in Asia, after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, helping the dollar recover some losses while dealing a setback to oil and commodities. [MKTS/GLOB] DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0300 China Exports, Imports YY Oct 0300 China Trade Balance Oct 0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Sept 0700 Germany Industrial production YY SA Sept 0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY Oct (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Savio D'Souza) ((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) ((For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil, Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type . * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India, Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in and press enter, or double click between the brackets. * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11. Vegetable oils Malaysian palm oil exports CBOT soyoil futures <0#BO:> CBOT soybean futures <0#S:> Indian solvent Dalian Commodity Exchange Dalian soyoil futures <0#DBY:> Dalian refined palm oil futures <0#DCP:> Zhengzhou rapeseed oil <0#COI:> European edible oil prices/trades [OILS/E] )) Keywords: ASIA VEGOILS/

