VEGOILS-Palm oil eases as China sticks to pandemic restrictions

November 06, 2022

       SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
slid on Monday, giving up some of last week's strong gains, as
leading buyer China denied it was considering easing its zero
COVID-19 policy.
    The benchmark palm oil contract  on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 19 ringgit, or 0.4%, to 4,348
ringgit a tonne in early trade. The contract climbed more than
9% last week.
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * China reported its highest number of new COVID-19
infections in six months on Sunday, a day after health officials
said they were sticking with strict coronavirus curbs, likely
disappointing recent investor hopes for an easing.
    * The global outlook for palm oil remains uncertain, with
strict pandemic policies in major importer China weighing on
demand, while high energy prices and a slowdown in output
provide support, leading industry analysts said at an industry
conference on Friday.
    * Malaysia's benchmark palm oil contract is expected to
trade between 3,500-4,500 ringgit per tonne until the end of
March next year, leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said.
    * Thomas Mielke, head of Hamburg-based analyst firm Oil
World, said global palm oil output is seen rising by 2.9 million
tonnes in the 2022/23 season, but noted output yield has been on
a downtrend in recent years, which he said was "alarming".
    * Malaysia's palm oil inventories at end-October likely
swelled to its highest in three and a half years as production
improved while imports slumped, a Reuters survey showed on
Friday.
    * Stockpiles were pegged to rise 9.3% from September to 2.53
million tonnes, its largest since April 2019, according to the
median estimate of eight traders and analysts polled by Reuters.
    * Indonesia's palm oil and kernel oil production is expected
to edge down to 51.3 million tonnes this year, from 51.6 million
tonnes in 2021, an Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI)
executive told an industry conference on Friday. 
    * In related edible oils, Dalian's most-active soyoil
contract  fell 0.6%, while its palm oil contract
 gave up 1.4%. 
    * Palm oil may retest a support at 4,264 ringgit a tonne, a
break below which could open the way towards a
4,072-4,135-ringgit range, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters
technicals analyst for commodities and energy.
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stock futures slipped in Asia, after Beijing denied
it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, helping the
dollar recover some losses while dealing a setback to oil and
commodities. [MKTS/GLOB]
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0300  China    Exports, Imports YY         Oct
    0300  China    Trade Balance               Oct
    0700  Germany  Industrial Output MM        Sept
    0700  Germany  Industrial production YY SA Sept
    0700  UK       Halifax House Prices MM, YY Oct
