VEGOILS-Palm oil drops, tracks weaker rival vegetable oils

JAKARTA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures on Thursday fell after two straight sessions of gains, as the benchmark contract tracked weakness in rival vegetable oils.

Palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 35 ringgit or 0.89% to 3,915 ringgit ($888.96) per tonne in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYv1 slid 0.64%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 fell 0.25%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 declined 0.83%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil is expected to fall to 3,861 ringgit, as it seems to have lost its momentum after breaking above a resistance at 3,945 ringgit, as per Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks sagged, tracking declines on Wall Street, after the U.S. Federal Reserve projected higher interest rates for a longer period. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices were largely unchanged in early Asian trade as traders weighed optimism over China's demand outlook against the possibility of further interest rate hikes from global central banks.O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia Employment Nov

0030 Australia Unemployment Rate Nov

0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) YY Nov

0200 China Retail Sales YY Nov

0200 China Unemp Rate Urban Area Nov

0745 France Business Climate Mfg Dec

0745 France Business Climate Overall Dec

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Nov

1200 UK BOE Bank Rate Dec

1315 EU ECB Refinancing Rate Dec

1315 EU ECB Deposit Rate Dec

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1330 US Philly Fed Business Indx Dec

1330 US Retail Sales MM Nov

1415 US Industrial Production MM Nov

($1 = 4.4040 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; editing by Uttaresh.V)

