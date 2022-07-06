VEGOILS-Palm oil drops for fifth day on recession risks

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses for a fifth session on Thursday, as persistent concerns over a global recession hammered the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 64 ringgit, or 1.58%, to 3,991 ringgit ($902.12) a tonne during early trade.

It declined 3.9% overnight, also weighed by demand concerns as rival and top producer Indonesia, which is facing soaring inventories, raised its export volumes.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slumped 2.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1.5%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Brent crude futures extended declines for a third session on Thursday, slipping under $100 a barrel, as fears of a potential global recession spurred concerns about oil demand. O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.O/R

* Palm oil may retest a support at 3,782 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards 3,592 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Wall Street ticked upward while oil continued to slide on Wednesday, as investors juggled concerns over inflation versus a recession after Federal Reserve minutes showed officials rallied around a large rate hike at their June meeting. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Trade Balance G&S May

0600 UK Halifax House Prices MM June

0600 Germany Industrial Output MM May

0645 France Reserve Assets Total June

1230 US International Trade May

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 4.4240 ringgit)

