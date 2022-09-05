Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil drops as survey signals high inventories

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Tuesday after a survey signalled that inventories swelled above 2 million tonnes for the first time in more than two years, while weak soyoil prices and extended lockdowns in China also weighed on sentiment.

    KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
eased on Tuesday after a survey signalled that inventories
swelled above 2 million tonnes for the first time in more than
two years, while weak soyoil prices and extended lockdowns in
China also weighed on sentiment. 
    The benchmark palm oil contract  for November
delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 24
ringgit, or 0.61%, at 3,892 ringgit ($867.20) a tonne during
early trade, hovering near a one-month low hit last week. 
   
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Malaysia's palm oil inventories at end-August jumped 14.5%
to 2.03 million tonnes, the highest since April 2020, a Reuters
survey showed on Monday. [nL1N30C0AI] 
    * "Bearish sentiments were also caused by China's recent
lockdowns to control fresh COVID-19 outbreaks, including Chengdu
city and other key port cities such as Dalian and Shenzhen,
fuelling fears over weaker demand and imports," Refinitiv
Commodities Research said in a note late Monday. 
    * Dalian's most-active soyoil contract  rose 0.8%,
while its palm oil contract  fell 0.7%. Soyoil prices on
the Chicago Board of Trade  were down 1.4%.
    * Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as
they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
    * Palm oil may retest a resistance at 4,000 ringgit per
tonne, a break above may lead to gain into the range of 4,085
ringgit to 4,452 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao
said. [TECH/C]
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares rose on Tuesday after China pledged to make
renewed efforts to boost its economy on Monday, while investors
pinned hope on more clarity ahead of a number of central bank
meetings. [MKTS/GLOB]    
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130  Australia  Current Accounts Balance SA      Q2
    0130  Australia  Net Exports Contribution         Q2
    0430  Australia  RBA Cash Rate                    Sept
    0600  Germany    Industrial Orders MM             July
    0600  Germany    Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA   July
    0600  Germany    Consumer Goods SA                July
    0830  UK         All-Sector PMI                   Aug
    1345  US         S&P Global Comp, Svcs Final PMIs Aug
    1400  US         ISM N-Mfg PMI                    Aug

    ($1 = 4.4880 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
 ((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))
 
