VEGOILS-Palm oil drops as survey signals high inventories

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Tuesday after a survey signalled that inventories swelled above 2 million tonnes for the first time in more than two years, while weak soyoil prices and extended lockdowns in China also weighed on sentiment. The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 24 ringgit, or 0.61%, at 3,892 ringgit ($867.20) a tonne during early trade, hovering near a one-month low hit last week. FUNDAMENTALS * Malaysia's palm oil inventories at end-August jumped 14.5% to 2.03 million tonnes, the highest since April 2020, a Reuters survey showed on Monday. [nL1N30C0AI] * "Bearish sentiments were also caused by China's recent lockdowns to control fresh COVID-19 outbreaks, including Chengdu city and other key port cities such as Dalian and Shenzhen, fuelling fears over weaker demand and imports," Refinitiv Commodities Research said in a note late Monday. * Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.8%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.4%. * Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. * Palm oil may retest a resistance at 4,000 ringgit per tonne, a break above may lead to gain into the range of 4,085 ringgit to 4,452 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. [TECH/C] MARKET NEWS * Asian shares rose on Tuesday after China pledged to make renewed efforts to boost its economy on Monday, while investors pinned hope on more clarity ahead of a number of central bank meetings. [MKTS/GLOB] DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Current Accounts Balance SA Q2 0130 Australia Net Exports Contribution Q2 0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate Sept 0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM July 0600 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA July 0600 Germany Consumer Goods SA July 0830 UK All-Sector PMI Aug 1345 US S&P Global Comp, Svcs Final PMIs Aug 1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Aug ($1 = 4.4880 ringgit) <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3wUIH9S ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil, Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type . * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India, Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in and press enter, or double click between the brackets. * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11. Vegetable oils Malaysian palm oil exports CBOT soyoil futures <0#BO:> CBOT soybean futures <0#S:> Indian solvent Dalian Commodity Exchange Dalian soyoil futures <0#DBY:> Dalian refined palm oil futures <0#DCP:> Zhengzhou rapeseed oil <0#COI:> European edible oil prices/trades [OILS/E] )) Keywords: ASIA VEGOILS/

