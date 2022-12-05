VEGOILS-Palm oil dragged lower by weakness in rival oils

Updates prices, adds comment

JAKARTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday, erasing marginal gains from the previous session,as weakness in the broader edible oil market outweighed expectations for lower output and stronger exports for palm.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 2.17% to 3,881 ringgit ($886.48) a tonne by the midday break, after ending up 0.38% on Monday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

"Our FCPO is still heavily influenced by Dalian market. Today we dropped in line with Dalian weakness despite trade reports of end stock stagnation due to lower output and better exports expectation," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 gained 0.58% after a 4% loss overnight.

Palm oil is poised to break a trendline and revisit its Nov. 21 low of 3,787 ringgit a tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

Meanwhile, the European Union is attempting to clinch a deal on a law to prevent companies from selling into the EU market soy, beef, coffee and other commodities linked to deforestation around the world.

($1 = 4.3780 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

