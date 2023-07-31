VEGOILS-Palm oil down on weaker rival oils

Updates with midday price, trader comment in paragraph 4

JAKARTA, July 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday, following weaker rival oils, although the contract was set for a monthly gain.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange shed 2.07% to 3,923 ringgit ($866.39) per tonne during the midday break, its weakest levels in nearly two weeks.

So far this month, the contract has risen 3.43%.

"FCPO prices (were) weighed down by continuous weakness in CBOT soybean oil and Dalian palm olein," a Kuala Lumpur based trader said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 declined 2.42%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 dropped 2.54%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 lost 3.75%.

Malaysia's palm oil exports during July 1-25 rose 10.8% from the month before, according to AmSpec Agri Malaysia, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services (ITS) showed a 14% rise in exports for July.

Oil prices hovered near three-month highs on Monday, set to post their biggest monthly gains in more than a year on expectations that Saudi Arabia would extend voluntary output cuts into September and tighten global supply. O/R

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may bounce to 4,057 ringgit per metric ton, before resuming its downward trend to retest a support at 3,964 ringgit. TECH/C

($1 = 4.5280 ringgit)

