VEGOILS-Palm oil dips for third day on rising output, stocks forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Wednesday, dragged down by expectations of rising production and stocks ahead of official data, but overnight gains in rival soyoil prices capped losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 8 ringgit, or 0.20%, to 4,041 ringgit ($981.78) a tonne during early trade, falling for a third consecutive session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Malaysian Palm Oil Board's May supply and demand data, and cargo surveyor's June 1-10 export data are due on Thursday.

* Malaysia's end-May palm oil stockpiles likely expanded 6.3% on-month to 1.64 million tonnes, while production is seen rising 3.4% to 1.58 million tonnes, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 slipped 0.6%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.02%, after rising 1.9% in previous session.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may test a resistance at 4,132 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 4,282 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* A global equity benchmark and two key European stock indexes touched new highs on Tuesday, while the dollar rose in anticipation of faster inflation as volatility eased to lows last seen before the coronavirus pandemic. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday on signs of strong fuel demand in Europe, while the prospect of a near-term return of Iranian oil supply faded as the U.S. secretary of state said sanctions against Tehran were unlikely to be lifted. O/R

DATA/EVENTS

0130 China PPI, CPI YY May

($1 = 4.1160 ringgit)

palmhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3giwMd0

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.