VEGOILS-Palm oil declines on subdued China data, MPOB report awaited

Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday on signs of deflation in China, while the market awaited key official domestic supply and demand data for further direction.
"Palm prices will remain rangebound until the report by the MPOB (Malaysian Palm Oil Board) is released tomorrow," said Lingam Supramaniam, director with vegetable oil brokerage Pelindung Bestari in Kuala Lumpur.
China's consumer prices swung into decline and factory-gate deflation persisted in October as the world's second-largest economy struggled to emerge from a post-pandemic slump.
China demonstrated signs of strong demand and importers bought at least five more U.S. soybean cargoes on Wednesday in a
second day
of active buying after booking their
largest purchases
in months a day earlier, two U.S. exporters familiar with the deals said.
The price of soybeans impacts the cost of soyoil, which competes with palm oil for a share in the vegetable oil market.
"As the monsoon season starts in Malaysia, flooding may disrupt palm oil production," said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand and Co.
Oil prices edged up on Thursday as markets shrugged off deflationary indicators in China and looked for further clues on the status of demand from the world's two biggest oil consumers. [O/R]
Stronger crude oil prices make palm oil a more attractive
option for biodiesel feedstock.
