VEGOILS-Palm oil declines on subdued China data, MPOB report awaited

(Updates with closing prices, adds analyst comments)

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) -

Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday on signs of deflation in China, while the market awaited key official domestic supply and demand data for further direction.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 24 ringgit, or 0.6%, to 3,744 ringgit ($798.29) a metric ton at closing.

"Palm prices will remain rangebound until the report by the MPOB (Malaysian Palm Oil Board) is released tomorrow," said Lingam Supramaniam, director with vegetable oil brokerage Pelindung Bestari in Kuala Lumpur.

China's consumer prices swung into decline and factory-gate deflation persisted in October as the world's second-largest economy struggled to emerge from a post-pandemic slump.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.2%, while its palm oil contract was down 1%.

China demonstrated signs of strong demand and importers bought at least five more U.S. soybean cargoes on Wednesday in a

second day

of active buying after booking their

largest purchases

in months a day earlier, two U.S. exporters familiar with the deals said.

The price of soybeans impacts the cost of soyoil, which competes with palm oil for a share in the vegetable oil market.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.5%.

"As the monsoon season starts in Malaysia, flooding may disrupt palm oil production," said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand and Co.

The Malaysian ringgit , palm's currency of trade, last weakened 0.2%, making the commodity more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Oil prices edged up on Thursday as markets shrugged off deflationary indicators in China and looked for further clues on the status of demand from the world's two biggest oil consumers. [O/R]

Stronger crude oil prices make palm oil a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. ($1 = 4.6900 ringgit) (Reporting by Ashley Fang; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sohini Goswami) ((ashley.fang@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil, Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type . * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India, Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in and press enter, or double click between the brackets. * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11. Vegetable oils

Malaysian palm oil exports

CBOT soyoil futures

CBOT soybean futures

Indian solvent

Dalian Commodity Exchange

Dalian soyoil futures

Dalian refined palm oil futures

Zhengzhou rapeseed oil

European edible oil prices/trades

[OILS/E] )) Keywords: ASIA VEGOILS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.