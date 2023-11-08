VEGOILS-Palm oil declines on subdued China data, MPOB report awaited

(Updates with midday prices, adds analyst comment)

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) -

Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday as market participants awaited key official domestic supply and demand data due on Friday.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 11 ringgit, or 0.3%, to 3,757 ringgit ($802.43) a metric ton at the midday break.

"Palm prices will remain rangebound until the report by the MPOB (Malaysian Palm Oil Board) is released tomorrow," said Lingam Supramaniam, director with vegetable oil brokerage Pelindung Bestari in Kuala Lumpur.

China's consumer prices swung into

decline

and factory-gate deflation persisted in October as the world's second-largest economy struggled to emerge from a post-pandemic slump.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.1%, while its palm oil contract was down 0.7%.

"Robust demand in November, coupled with the seasonal decline in output until the first quarter of 2024, will support prices of palm oil," Lingam added.

Chinese importers bought at least five more U.S. soybean cargoes on Wednesday in a second day of active buying after booking their largest purchases in months a day earlier, two U.S. exporters familiar with the deals said.

Chicago soybean futures hit 22-month lows in October on strong U.S. harvest and weak demand. But futures are seeing signs of recovery as poor weather conditions in Brazil and strong demand underpinned the market.

The price of soybeans impacts the cost of soyoil, which competes with palm oil for a share in the vegetable oil market.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.2%.

The Malaysian ringgit , palm's currency of trade, last traded flat against the dollar.

Oil prices edged up on Thursday as markets shrugged off deflationary indicators in China and looked for further clues on the status of demand from the world's two biggest oil consumers. [O/R]

Stronger crude oil prices make palm oil a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. ($1 = 4.6820 ringgit) (Reporting by Ashley Fang; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sohini Goswami) ((ashley.fang@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil, Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type . * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India, Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in and press enter, or double click between the brackets. * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11. Vegetable oils

Malaysian palm oil exports

CBOT soyoil futures

CBOT soybean futures

Indian solvent

Dalian Commodity Exchange

Dalian soyoil futures

Dalian refined palm oil futures

Zhengzhou rapeseed oil

European edible oil prices/trades

[OILS/E] )) Keywords: ASIA VEGOILS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.