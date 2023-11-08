VEGOILS-Palm oil declines on subdued China data, MPOB report awaited

(Updates with midday prices, adds analyst comment)
SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) -
Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday as market participants awaited key official domestic supply and demand data due on Friday.
The benchmark palm oil contract
"Palm prices will remain rangebound until the report by the MPOB (Malaysian Palm Oil Board) is released tomorrow," said Lingam Supramaniam, director with vegetable oil brokerage Pelindung Bestari in Kuala Lumpur.
China's consumer prices swung into
decline
and factory-gate deflation persisted in October as the world's second-largest economy struggled to emerge from a post-pandemic slump.
Dalian's most-active soyoil contract
"Robust demand in November, coupled with the seasonal decline in output until the first quarter of 2024, will support prices of palm oil," Lingam added.
Chinese importers bought at least five more U.S. soybean cargoes on Wednesday in a second day of active buying after booking their largest purchases in months a day earlier, two U.S. exporters familiar with the deals said.
Chicago soybean futures hit 22-month lows in October on strong U.S. harvest and weak demand. But futures are seeing signs of recovery as poor weather conditions in Brazil and strong demand underpinned the market.
The price of soybeans impacts the cost of soyoil, which competes with palm oil for a share in the vegetable oil market.
Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade
The Malaysian ringgit
Oil prices edged up on Thursday as markets shrugged off deflationary indicators in China and looked for further clues on the status of demand from the world's two biggest oil consumers. [O/R]
Stronger crude oil prices make palm oil a more attractive
option for biodiesel feedstock.
($1 = 4.6820 ringgit)
