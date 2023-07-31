VEGOILS-Palm oil closed down 3% on stronger ringgit, weaker rival oils

Updates with closing price, adds closing quote in paragraph 4

JAKARTA, July 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures closed down 3.02% on Monday, following a stronger ringgit and weaker rival oils, although the contract booked a monthly gain.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange shed 3.02% to 3,885 ringgit ($861.99) per tonne at the closing price, its weakest level in more than a month. The contract logged a 2.53% monthly gain.

"After last week's rally on Russian-Ukraine news, the market seems to be taking a breather, alongside the strengthened ringgit," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1was down 2.12%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 dropped 2.38%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 lost 2.51%.

Malaysia's palm oil exports for July rose 7.8% from the month before, according to AmSpec Agri Malaysia, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services (ITS) showed a 14% rise in exports for July.

Oil prices hovered near three-month highs on Monday, set to post their biggest monthly gain in more than a year on expectations that Saudi Arabia would extend voluntary output cuts into September and tighten global supply. O/R

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may bounce to 4,057 ringgit per metric ton, before resuming its downward trend to retest a support at 3,964 ringgit. TECH/C

($1 = 4.5070 ringgit)

