News & Insights

Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil closed down 3% on stronger ringgit, weaker rival oils

Credit: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

July 31, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Updates with closing price, adds closing quote in paragraph 4

JAKARTA, July 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures closed down 3.02% on Monday, following a stronger ringgit and weaker rival oils, although the contract booked a monthly gain.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange shed 3.02% to 3,885 ringgit ($861.99) per tonne at the closing price, its weakest level in more than a month. The contract logged a 2.53% monthly gain.

"After last week's rally on Russian-Ukraine news, the market seems to be taking a breather, alongside the strengthened ringgit," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1was down 2.12%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 dropped 2.38%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 lost 2.51%.

Malaysia's palm oil exports for July rose 7.8% from the month before, according to AmSpec Agri Malaysia, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services (ITS) showed a 14% rise in exports for July.

Oil prices hovered near three-month highs on Monday, set to post their biggest monthly gain in more than a year on expectations that Saudi Arabia would extend voluntary output cuts into September and tighten global supply. O/R

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may bounce to 4,057 ringgit per metric ton, before resuming its downward trend to retest a support at 3,964 ringgit. TECH/C

($1 = 4.5070 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sonia Cheema For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil, Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type OILS/MY01. * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India, Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in OILS/ASIA2 and press enter, or double click between the brackets. * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11. Vegetable oils OILS/ASIA1 Malaysian palm oil exports SGSPALM1 CBOT soyoil futures 0#BO: CBOT soybean futures 0#S: Indian solvent SOLVENT01 Dalian Commodity Exchange DC/MENU Dalian soyoil futures 0#DBY: Dalian refined palm oil futures 0#DCP: Zhengzhou rapeseed oil 0#COI: European edible oil prices/trades OILS/E)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.