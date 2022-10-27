VEGOILS-Palm oil climbs over 2% to catch up with U.S. soyoil prices

Updates prices, adds comments

JAKARTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped most in more than a week on Thursday, narrowing a gap with U.S. soyoil after recent rallies, while higher crude oil price also lent support.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 2.84% to 4,238 ringgit ($899.79) per tonne by midday break, setting for its biggest gains since Oct. 18.

"Market up because of CBOT soyoil. The price gap between FCPO and CBOT is too wide, that why market is narrowing the gap now," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were trading 0.38% higher on Thursday Asia hours. Meanwhile, Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYc1 were down 0.82%, while its palm oil contract DCPc1 climbed 0.41%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose, extending a more than 3% rally in the previous session, boosted by record U.S. crude exports and a weaker U.S. dollar, though gains were capped in Asia due to lingering fears over slack demand in China. O/R

Higher crude oil prices make palm oil more attractive as alternative fuel feedstock.

Palm oil may retest a support of 4,114 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards 4,001-4,071 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.7100 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

