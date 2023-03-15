VEGOILS-Palm oil climbs from near one-month low on export demand

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, coming off a near-one-month low hit in the previous session, underpinned by strong export demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 38 ringgit, or 0.95%, to 4,020 ringgit ($899.33) by the midday break, snapping a three-day loss.

"The funds which took a huge long position in grains and edible oils in the month of February sold heavily to cash out for call margins in most equity markets," he said.

Malaysia's exports during March 1-15 rose 55% from the same period in February to 751,814 tonnes, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

The UK government is planning to eliminate import tariffs on palm oil from Malaysia, the price of joining an Asia-Pacific trade deal, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people involved in the talks.

Oil prices rose as a stronger OPEC outlook on China's demand helped offset bearish global investor sentiment in the wake of the recent U.S. bank failures, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R

Talks continue to extend a deal to allow grain shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports ahead of a deadline later this week, the United Nations and Turkey said on Tuesday, after Kyiv rejected a Russian push for a reduced 60-day renewal.

Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.2%.

Palm oil may bounce towards a resistance at 4,089 ringgit per tonne, following its stabilization around a support of 3,994 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4700 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Varun H K)

