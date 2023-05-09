VEGOILS-Palm oil climbs for fifth day on supply worries, hit one-month high

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses on Tuesday to scale to their highest closing in a month, as traders assessed slow exports against forecasts of a steep drop in supply ahead of key data.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 42 ringgit, or 1.12%, to 3,804 ringgit ($857.72) a tonne, extending a four-session winning streak.

Palm earlier fell as much as 2.45%.

"Market is pricing in a possible dip in end-April stocks and the weather vagaries that comes along with the emergence of El Niño," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

In related oils, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1lost 0.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.4%.

The United Nations said on Sunday or Monday under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports.

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Louise Heavens)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.