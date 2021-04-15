VEGOILS-Palm oil climbs 2% on higher April exports, but set for weekly decline

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose 2% on Friday lifted by stronger exports in April so far, but the contract is set for its first weekly decline in three as tight supply weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 75 ringgit, or 2.09%, to 3,665 ringgit ($888.05) a tonne during early trade.

Palm has declined nearly 3% so far in the week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia on Thursday kept its May export tax for crude palm oil at 8%, but raised its reference price to 4,533.40 ringgit ($1,098.74) per tonne.

* Palm oil exports during April 1-15 rose between 6% and 15% from the same period in March, cargo surveyors said on Thursday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 1.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 2.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.8%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil July contract may rise to 3,654 ringgit per tonne, as it has cleared a resistance at 3,585 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were little changed on Friday ahead of a raft of Chinese economic data, while world stocks on the whole flew at a record level, fuelled by strong U.S. economic data that may herald a solid recovery ahead. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) YY March

0200 China Industrial Output YY March

0200 China Retail Sales YY March

0200 China GDP YY Q1

0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY March

1230 US Housing Starts Number March

1300 EU Finance ministers meet

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim April

($1 = 4.1270 ringgit)

p1https://tmsnrt.rs/3ge2HNb

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

