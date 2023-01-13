VEGOILS-Palm oil at three-week low on firmer ringgit, demand woes

Updates with midday prices

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Palm oil futures in Malaysia fell on Friday to their lowest levels in three weeks and were set for a second consecutive weekly loss, dented by a stronger ringgit, tepid demand and the government's suggestion to ban exports to the European Union.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 55 ringgit, or 1.41%, to 3,856 ringgit ($889.50) a tonne in early trade.

For the week, the contract has lost 4.8%.

India's palm oil imports in December surged 96% to a record high from a year earlier as palm oil's hefty discount to rival edible oils led refiners to raise purchases during the seasonally weak winter period, Solvent Extractors' Association of India said.

Palm oil production in the world's largest producers, Indonesia and Malaysia, will remain squeezed this year amid anticipation of rising demand from key market China, industry officials said in a seminar on Thursday.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, rose 0.5% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding other currency.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 dipped 0.1% while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 1.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 slipped 0.5%.

($1 = 4.3350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

