VEGOILS-Palm lower on weaker rival oils, ringgit gains

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday, tracking weakness in rival oils on the Dalian exchange and gains in the ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 25 ringgit, or 0.64%, to 3,872 ringgit during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The ringgit MYR= rose 0.58% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Oil prices rose on Wednesday as a storm in the Black Sea region disrupted oil exports from Kazakhstan and Russia, raising fears of supply tightness, while investors awaited a crucial decision by OPEC+, which might deepen or extend output cuts. O/R

* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 was down 0.05%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 1.11%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.23% after an overnight surge on expectations that hot and dry weather in Brazil would reduce soybean yields in the world's top producer.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may bounce into a range of 3,935 ringgit to 3,953 ringgit per metric ton, to complete a wave c, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* MSCI's global stock index advanced on Tuesday while the dollar fell as a Federal Reserve official signaled that the U.S. central bank was done raising rates and could even consider rate cuts if inflation keeps easing. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

1000 EU Consumer Confid. Final Nov

1300 Germany CPI Prelim YY Nov

1300 Germany HICP Prelim YY Nov

1330 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q3

1900 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3R1ojgx

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((danial.azhar@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/dan_azh ;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.