VEGOILS-Palm little changed ahead of holidays, set for weekly gain

Updates prices, adds comments

JAKARTA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were little changed ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, as rival oils lent support, although weak exports weighed on prices. The benchmark contract was also set for a weekly gain.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.08% to 3,892 ringgit ($906.80) a tonne by midday break. The contract has risen 1.32% so far this week.

Palm was trading in a range as strength in the Dalian market supported palm prices, while "both exports data and ringgit weighing down the market", a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= appreciated as much as 0.4% against the dollar on Friday, to hit its strongest in nine months. A stronger ringgit, which the contract is traded in, would make palm oil less attractive to foreign buyers.

Malaysian palm oil exports for Jan. 1-15 fell between 28% and 37% from the same period in December as shipments to key markets India and China tumbled, cargo surveyors said this week.

Malaysian palm oil prices were set to fall in 2023 to average 3,800 ringgit a tonne, down 23% from last year amid a mild recovery in production, but will likely remain above pre-pandemic levels as Indonesian policies constrict global supplies, Reuters poll showed.

Meanwhile, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 gained 0.53%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 was up 0.23%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.22%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia's financial markets will be closed on Jan. 23 and 24 for the Lunar New Year holidays. Trading will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

($1 = 4.2920 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.