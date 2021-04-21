VEGOILS-Palm jumps to two-week high on tight global edible oil supply

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended early gains on Wednesday, hitting their highest in nearly two weeks on the back of strength in competing oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade, and fears of a supply squeeze.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 90 ringgit, or 2.37%, to 3,895 ringgit ($946.31) a tonne, its highest since April 8.

Markets reacted to the firmness in overnight soyoil as global edible oil stocks are tight, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

An estimate by the Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association in Malaysia that production during April 1-20 will be unchanged from the month before, defeated market expectations of a rise in output, Paramalingam said.

"Exports in April are better and with the tightness in production, we are going to have a strain in stockpiles," he said.

Shipments of Malaysian palm oil products during April 1-20 rose between 10% and 12.7% from a month earlier, according to cargo surveyor data, although the rise in exports was lower than market expectations.

"Palm oil prices will remain firm and there is a potential that the market will trade higher towards end of April to first two weeks of May," Paramalingam said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 2.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 3.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 3,761-3,844 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.1160 ringgit)

